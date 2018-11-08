US Embassy in Moscow to Send Its Staffers to Afghan Talks in Russia - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Embassy of the United States in Moscow will dispatch a representative to monitor the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Russian capital on November 9, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.

When asked whether Washington would send officials to attend the international talks, Palladino said, "The United States Embassy in Moscow will send a representative to the working level to observe the discussions."

The spokesman added the US government believes all countries should back direct dialogue between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban to achieve the end to the conflict. He added that Washington remains ready to act on expediting the peace process in the region.

Palladino stressed that no government, including Russia, could serve as a substitute for the leadership of Afghanistan in the negotiations with the Taliban.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to simmering Taliban insurgency. The violence is exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Daesh.

