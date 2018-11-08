US Embassy in Moscow to Send Its Staffers to Afghan Talks in Russia - State Dept

When asked whether Washington would send officials to attend the international talks, Palladino said, "The United States Embassy in Moscow will send a representative to the working level to observe the discussions."
Palladino stressed that no government, including Russia, could serve as a substitute for the leadership of Afghanistan in the negotiations with the Taliban.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to simmering Taliban insurgency. The violence is exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Daesh.
