Fifteen Sailors Implicated in USS Ronald Reagan LSD Ring

More details are coming out about the drug ring operated out of the USS Ronald Reagan, stationed in Japan, which Sputnik News reported on last week, and the number of sailors allegedly involved has risen from five to 15.

Sputnik News reported that two sailors were facing courts-martial over their roles in the drug ring, which primarily trafficked in the hallucinogen LSD. Another three faced what's called an Article 32 hearing, which is when an officer hears evidence against a suspect and then makes a recommendation to command as to whether to send him or her to trial.

But on Wednesday, US Navy 7th Fleet spokesman Lt. Joe Keiley said that another 10 sailors working aboard the USS Ronald Reagan had been punished nonjudicially. No further details were given, as the Navy doesn't discuss the outcomes of "administrative actions," Keiley said.

Fourteen of the 15 sailors involved in the drug ring were assigned to the aircraft carrier's nuclear reactor department, which alone has a staff of more than 400 sailors.

Keiley said there is no evidence the distribution and possession of the drugs, including LSD and steroids, negatively affected the sailor's performance of their duties.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Ronald Reagan leadership reviewed the work previously performed by the accused sailors, and no improper work was identified," he said.

Japanese authorities also investigated the drug ring on the suspicion that the drugs had been sold to Japanese citizens off the carrier, but they dropped the investigation back in June after finding no evidence of any such sales.