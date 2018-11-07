Obama Hails Participation in US Elections, Says Vote Marks Start of Change

"I also want to congratulate voters across the country for turning out in record numbers, and for voting for several ballot initiatives that will improve the lives of the American people," Obama said. "The change we need won’t come from one election alone – but it is a start."
The former president praised the Democrats for their success in gaining control of the US House of Representatives, as well as taking over the legislatures and governorships of multiple states.
The Democrats won a majority of the US House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, and will officially take over when the new Congress takes office in January 2019.
Republicans will still be in control of the US Senate in January, as they were able to hold their majority of seats in the election. According to the latest media reports, Republicans hold a 52-44 seat majority in the Senate. In the lower chamber of Congress, Democrats so far have 219-193 seat majority.
