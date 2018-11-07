Obama Hails Participation in US Elections, Says Vote Marks Start of Change

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Barack Obama said in a statement on Wednesday that he wanted to congratulate voters for turning out in record numbers for the midterm elections, adding that the vote marked the start of change across the country.

"I also want to congratulate voters across the country for turning out in record numbers, and for voting for several ballot initiatives that will improve the lives of the American people," Obama said. "The change we need won’t come from one election alone – but it is a start."

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon Trump Threatens to Investigate Democrats if They Probe His Administration

Obama said he hoped the elections showed that Americans want to move back to values that are expected in public life, including honesty, decency and compromise.

The former president praised the Democrats for their success in gaining control of the US House of Representatives, as well as taking over the legislatures and governorships of multiple states.

The Democrats won a majority of the US House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, and will officially take over when the new Congress takes office in January 2019.

READ MORE: US Midterms Won't Significantly Affect Trump's Foreign Policy — EU Lawmaker

Republicans will still be in control of the US Senate in January, as they were able to hold their majority of seats in the election. According to the latest media reports, Republicans hold a 52-44 seat majority in the Senate. In the lower chamber of Congress, Democrats so far have 219-193 seat majority.