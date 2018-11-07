Trump Backs Pelosi for US House Speaker, Hoping for Republican Boosting Backlash

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The elevation of US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi to the powerful position of speaker when Democrats take control of the 435-member chamber in January could create an opportunity to increase Republican votes, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats," Trump said via Twitter. "If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!"

It was not clear which "Republican votes" Trump was referring to, but the US president appeared to be referring to potential infighting among Democrats in the House of Representatives that could boost prospects for Republicans to regain seats lost in Tuesday’s election.

Several Democrats who won seats in the House of Representatives pledged during their campaigns to vote for someone other than Pelosi as the next House speaker.