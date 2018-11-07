Trump Threatens to Investigate Democrats if They Probe His Administration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that if Democrats in the US House of Representatives start to investigate him and his administration, he will make sure Republicans in the Senate investigate the Democratic Party.

"If the Democrats think they are going to waste taxpayer money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of classified information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!" the president Donald Trump said via Twitter.

Trump's statement comes after House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell said at NBC's Today Show earlier in the day that Democrats in the US House of Representatives planned to conduct investigations of President Donald Trump that Republicans did not want to carry out, once they take over in January of 2019.

"We will conduct the investigations Republicans didn't want to conduct. We will fill in the gaps on the Russian investigations. The American people will see his tax returns, not because of any voyeuristic interest, but because they should know if he's corrupt," Swalwell said. "And we will look at the cashing in of access to the Oval Office and that has been concerning, and his financial entanglements overseas."

The Democrats won a majority of the US House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, and will officially take over when the new Congress takes office in January 2019.

Republicans will still be in control of the US Senate in January, as they were able to hold their majority of seats in the election. According to the latest media reports, Republicans hold a 52-44 seat majority in the Senate. In the lower chamber of Congress, Democrats so far have 219-193 seat majority.