Alyssa Milano Delivers 'Kiss of Death' to Defeated Democrat Senate Candidate

A number of Twitter users took a dim view of Milano’s opinion on O’Rourke’s chances to participate in the 2020 presidential election, mocking both the actress herself and the politician’s chances to prevail in a bid for the presidency after failing to make it into the US Senate.

American actress and activist Alyssa Milano has apparently managed to rile up social media again when she claimed that Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s electoral defeat in Texas might be “okay” as it apparently paves the way to presidency.

Commenting on the senate candidate's loss to his Republican rival Ted Cruz, Milano tweeted that O’Rourke can now “run for President” against Donald Trump during the next election, with her follow-up tweet featuring hashtag #Beto2020.

​Milano’s commentary however was met with amusement and mockery courtesy of other Twitter users, with some even remarking that the actress’ endorsement equals a “kiss of death.”

Oy, the Milano Endorsement is the kiss of death. https://t.co/FowwgE3ywW — Teri Christoph (@TeriChristoph) 7 ноября 2018 г.

He couldn't win a Senate seat so, what makes anyone think he would have a chance at being president? pic.twitter.com/cpYaOnhFSK — The_Smirker 👌 #KAG (@The_Smirker) 7 ноября 2018 г.

Lmao please let this happen. Trump will win by the largest margin in history — JUSTFACTS (@Fcyourfeelings) 7 ноября 2018 г.

Thats right just because he can't get elected to a lower job doesnt mean he cant win the highest job. Please pour millions into his election fund. The less money you fruit cakes have the better. — John Simon (@jsimonou) 7 ноября 2018 г.