15:56 GMT +307 November 2018
    Dennis Hof gets a kiss from Misty Matrix, his girlfriend and a legal prostitute, at his Moonlite BunnyRanch legal brothel in Mound House, Nevada

    'Not Sure Jesus Can Fix That:' Dead Brothel Owner Wins Election in Nevada

    © REUTERS / Steve Marcus
    US
    1 0 0

    Although pimp Dennis Hof, who starred in HBO’s show Cathouse with his establishment, died unexpectedly in mid-October, his name wasn’t scratched off the ballot under Nevada law. As the poll suggests, voters favoured the late pro-Trump candidate over his Democratic rival.

    Elections officials have revealed that Republican Dennis Hof, who died in October, won a seat in Nevada’s State Assembly. The brothel owner and anti-establishment candidate bagged 53 percent of the vote in Clark County, beating Democrat school administrator and political newcomer Lesia Romanov with her 47 percent.

    Hof had attempted to mould his political image on that of President Donald Trump, often referring to himself as "Trump from Pahrump" after his hometown in Nevada, according to reports. The brothel owner, who ran an anti-establishment campaign, got into the crucial race after winning the primary.

    However, he was not destined to see his political triumph. This October, Hof was found dead at Love Ranch, one of his legal brothels, after his 72nd birthday party, which featured guests such as legendary porn star Ron Jeremy and potential Republican Senate candidate Joe Arpaio.

    However, his name remained on the ballot in accordance with Nevada’s legislation, as the deadline for changing the roster had passed. Despite the paradoxical outcome, there are procedures in place to ensure that when Hof’s posthumous victory is confirmed, local county commissioners may appoint another Republican to fill his seat.

    READ MORE: US Midterms Likely to Influence Domestic Politics More Than External Affairs

    This set the expectations of Hof's campaign manager Chuck Muth high; he suggested voters would still opt for the deceased Republican ahead of the General Elections.

    "They will feel much more comfortable casting the ballot for him, knowing there will be another Republican to replace him," he said shortly after the pimp’s passing.

    Some mocked the US election system.

    ​Others suggested it’s “Only in Nevada” meme.

    Others took aim at the conservative voters.

