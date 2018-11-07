US Midterms Likely to Influence Domestic Politics More Than External Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The results of the US midterm elections are likely to impact domestic politics more than the country's external policies, with Democrats re-energized by their win in the House of Representatives, experts told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Following the Tuesday elections, Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, but Republicans managed to secure their hold on the Senate. According to the latest media reports, Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate, compared to Democrats' 44. In the House of Representatives, Democrats have 219 seats so far, while Republicans won 193 seats.

The Fight Continues

The US political scene remains divided, Fyodor Lukyanov, the research director of the Valdai Discussion Club and the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine, told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Trump Calls US Midterm Elections 'Tremendous Success'

"The political scene is split, the fight will continue and will even get tougher: Democrats got a new incentive and a new tool to block the actions of the White House," the expert said.

The preliminary results indicate that Democrats have solidified their position, Vladimir Batyuk, the head of the Political and Military Research Center at the Institute for the US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said.

"One cannot speak about any victory of the ruling party. Rather, Democrats will see the results of the elections as the proof that the people have rejected [US President] Donald Trump and it is time to be getting ready for new battles," the expert told Sputnik.

Foreign Policies

The US foreign policy is unlikely to change significantly after the elections.

"This is more likely to have an impact on domestic politics rather than external policies," Ivan Timofeev, the director of programs at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), told Sputnik.

© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin Midterm Elections Proceed Amid Reports of Technical Issues Across US

Timofeev stressed that Democrats and Republicans in Congress could agree on certain aspects of foreign policy, such as sanctions, but they would differ greatly on many domestic issues, such as taxes and immigration.

Maxim Suchkov, a political science expert at the RIAC, believes that Democrats are likely to reinvigorate the probe into alleged Russia's election interference, repeatedly refuted by Moscow.

"[Russia] should not expect anything good. Two bills packages are already under review, they will work on them in any case, they will adopt one or both. In addition, starting from the next year, there will be new probes, they will not find anything I think, but this is not so much about Russia as about the attempts to derail everything that Trump does," Suchkov told Sputnik.

Trump's Future

Timofeev believes that the advantage that Democrats now have in the House will not be enough for them to initiate the impeachment of Trump, who ran in 2016 as a Republican candidate.

"The fact that Democrats now control the House of Representatives will, of course, not allow them to initiate and carry out impeachment. Republicans still have the Senate and, naturally, even if the House of Representatives raises the issue of impeachment and passes it, which is not a given, it will be nearly impossible to complete the procedure," Timofeev said.

© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta Trump, First Lady Follow Results of Midterms at White House - Spokesperson

According to the expert, Trump may even use the situation to his advantage if he runs for re-election in 2020. The president could say that Democrats in the House became an obstacle for the work of his administration.

Lukyanov stressed that the results of the 2020 presidential election are far from predetermined, and the battle for the presidency is about to begin.

The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.