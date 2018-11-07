Register
14:18 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Voters wait to cast their ballots at a fire station serving as a voting place for the midterm election in Detroit

    US Midterms Likely to Influence Domestic Politics More Than External Affairs

    © REUTERS / Rebecca Cook
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The results of the US midterm elections are likely to impact domestic politics more than the country's external policies, with Democrats re-energized by their win in the House of Representatives, experts told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    Following the Tuesday elections, Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, but Republicans managed to secure their hold on the Senate. According to the latest media reports, Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate, compared to Democrats' 44. In the House of Representatives, Democrats have 219 seats so far, while Republicans won 193 seats.

    The Fight Continues

    The US political scene remains divided, Fyodor Lukyanov, the research director of the Valdai Discussion Club and the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Trump Calls US Midterm Elections 'Tremendous Success'

    "The political scene is split, the fight will continue and will even get tougher: Democrats got a new incentive and a new tool to block the actions of the White House," the expert said.

    The preliminary results indicate that Democrats have solidified their position, Vladimir Batyuk, the head of the Political and Military Research Center at the Institute for the US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said.

    "One cannot speak about any victory of the ruling party. Rather, Democrats will see the results of the elections as the proof that the people have rejected [US President] Donald Trump and it is time to be getting ready for new battles," the expert told Sputnik.

    Foreign Policies

    The US foreign policy is unlikely to change significantly after the elections.

    "This is more likely to have an impact on domestic politics rather than external policies," Ivan Timofeev, the director of programs at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), told Sputnik.

    Election 2018 Midterm Sprint
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Midterm Elections Proceed Amid Reports of Technical Issues Across US
    Timofeev stressed that Democrats and Republicans in Congress could agree on certain aspects of foreign policy, such as sanctions, but they would differ greatly on many domestic issues, such as taxes and immigration.

    Maxim Suchkov, a political science expert at the RIAC, believes that Democrats are likely to reinvigorate the probe into alleged Russia's election interference, repeatedly refuted by Moscow.

    "[Russia] should not expect anything good. Two bills packages are already under review, they will work on them in any case, they will adopt one or both. In addition, starting from the next year, there will be new probes, they will not find anything I think, but this is not so much about Russia as about the attempts to derail everything that Trump does," Suchkov told Sputnik.

    Trump's Future

    Timofeev believes that the advantage that Democrats now have in the House will not be enough for them to initiate the impeachment of Trump, who ran in 2016 as a Republican candidate.

    "The fact that Democrats now control the House of Representatives will, of course, not allow them to initiate and carry out impeachment. Republicans still have the Senate and, naturally, even if the House of Representatives raises the issue of impeachment and passes it, which is not a given, it will be nearly impossible to complete the procedure," Timofeev said.

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Trump, First Lady Follow Results of Midterms at White House - Spokesperson
    According to the expert, Trump may even use the situation to his advantage if he runs for re-election in 2020. The president could say that Democrats in the House became an obstacle for the work of his administration.

    Lukyanov stressed that the results of the 2020 presidential election are far from predetermined, and the battle for the presidency is about to begin.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Midterm Congressional Elections Choice Between Results, Resistance - Pence
    FBI Monitors Midterm Elections for Terrorist, Hacker Threats - Justice Dept.
    Immigration, Healthcare & Jobs: The Issues Driving US Midterm Voter Turnout
    Tags:
    results, 2018 midterm elections, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse