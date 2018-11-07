Trump Calls US Midterm Elections 'Tremendous Success'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congress is projected to be divided with Democrats seizing a majority of seats in the House of Representatives and Republicans maintaining control of the Senate after midterm election voting, several media outlets projected based on exit polling.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump considers midterm election results to be a success amid projections that Democrats will take control of the US House of Representatives and Republicans will maintain majority in the US Senate.

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 ноября 2018 г.

House Democrats are projected to win 229 seats and the Republicans 206 as a result of Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to several networks such as NBC, ABC and FOX News. Republicans are projected to keep at least 50 seats in the 100-member US Senate, which gives them control as Vice President Mike Pence will be the tiebreaker. Democrats will win at least 39 seats, according to projections, leaving 11 contests still undecided.

US voters cast ballots on Tuesday to fill 435 seats in the US House Representatives and one-third of the 100-member Senate in addition to other local and statewide offices. Voters will elect House representatives for two-year terms and Senators for six-year terms.

Republicans currently have majorities in both chambers of Congress, but polls show the Democrats are poised to capture the House of Representatives. Such a development would divide the US legislative branch and hinder President Donald Trump’s policy agenda for the next two years.

Results of the midterms — called such because they are held at the midway point of a president's 4-year term — are also widely viewed as a symbolic referendum on the commander-in-chief’s performance.

