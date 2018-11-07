Trump Calls US Midterm Elections 'Tremendous Success'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump considers midterm election results to be a success amid projections that Democrats will take control of the US House of Representatives and Republicans will maintain majority in the US Senate.
Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 ноября 2018 г.
US voters cast ballots on Tuesday to fill 435 seats in the US House Representatives and one-third of the 100-member Senate in addition to other local and statewide offices. Voters will elect House representatives for two-year terms and Senators for six-year terms.
Republicans currently have majorities in both chambers of Congress, but polls show the Democrats are poised to capture the House of Representatives. Such a development would divide the US legislative branch and hinder President Donald Trump’s policy agenda for the next two years.
Results of the midterms — called such because they are held at the midway point of a president's 4-year term — are also widely viewed as a symbolic referendum on the commander-in-chief’s performance.
