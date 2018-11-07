Over Half of American Voters Believe US on Wrong Track - Exit Polls

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than fifty percent of US citizens believe that the country is on the wrong track as they head to cast votes in midterm congressional elections, according to the first exit polls.

US President Donald Trump’s performance approval rating stands at 44 percent, while 55 percent of the voters expressed their disapproval, according to CNN’s poll released on Tuesday evening.

© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin Midterm Elections Proceed Amid Reports of Technical Issues Across US

Sixty-five percent of voters have reportedly made up their minds about their voting choices over a month ago.

Republicans currently have majorities in both chambers of Congress but polls show the Democrats are poised to capture the House of Representatives, which would divide the US legislative branch and hinder President Donald Trump’s policy agenda.

Results of the midterms — called such because they are held at the midway point of a president’s 4-year term — are also widely viewed as a symbolic referendum on the commander-in-chief’s performance, a concept on which Trump has recently doubled down.

READ MORE: Midterm Mayhem: What Are the Most Crucial Contests to Keep an Eye Out For?