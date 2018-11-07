Register
02:00 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Election 2018 Midterm Sprint

    Midterm Elections Proceed Amid Reports of Technical Issues Across US

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 2018 congressional midterm elections are proceeding with record number of voters participating to elect candidates for the 435-seat US House of Representatives and a third of the 100-seat US Senate, but deficiencies in the election process and infrastructure have been reported across the United States.

    The US authorities have urged voters in South Carolina’s Richland County to review their selections on glitchy touch-screen machines before submitting final ballots amid reports that their votes were changed, News 19 television reported on Tuesday.

    Voters said the final voting submission page failed to reflect their intended vote, saying their vote was "flipped" to a different candidate, the report said.

    The mascots of the Democratic and Republican parties, a donkey for the Democrats and an elephant for the GOP, are seen on a video screen at Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Midterms Day Turnout High in All Places Democrats Have to Win - Pollster
    Richland County Elections Director Rokey Suleman said the county's aging voting machines were calibrated incorrectly and expressed hope new voting equipment would be put in place before the next general election in 2020.

    In the state of New York, two local officials said wet ballots have caused scanners to fail at polling places in New York City’s boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn, resulting in long lines of voters, Politico reported.

    The city's Board of Elections has sent out mechanics to fix problems, the newspaper said.

    In the state of Georgia, voters at four precincts in Gwinnett County are casting paper ballots because of technical issues with voting machines, the New York Times reported.

    READ MORE: Clinton Sees US Midterms as Chance to Stop Trump's 'Attack' on Democracy

    The problem was fixed at one location, but voters were told to cast paper ballots at the other three sites, the newspaper cited Gwinnett County spokesman Joe Sorenson as saying.

    In addition, heavy turnout in Fulton County, Georgia caused lengthy delays at certain polling locations, US media reported. Fulton County Elections Director Rick Barron admitted that his staff sent the wrong number of voting machines to one precinct, causing extra-long lines, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

    FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Alexey Agaryshev
    FBI Monitors Midterm Elections for Terrorist, Hacker Threats - Justice Dept.
    Polls conducted before Election Day put the race for Georgia's next governor in a virtual tie between Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. If neither candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, the state would hold a runoff election on December 4.

    In the state of Michigan, a local ABC station reported that the polling site at the Martin Luther King Jr. High School was temporarily closed shortly after the polls opened because election workers were unable to locate the voting machines.

    The voting machines were later discovered locked inside a closet on the other side of the school that election workers reportedly did not have access to. The precinct has reportedly gotten the machines out of the closet and worked to have them set up and running soon, according to the report.

    READ MORE: US Midterm Congressional Elections Choice Between Results, Resistance — Pence

    The media also reported "issues" at three polling locations in the state of Arizona, one of the key states in the US Senate race, but the issues have been resolved, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said in a message.

    Earlier on Tuesday, CBS News reported that the three polling places have experienced issues and are temporarily down — in one location as a result of the building being foreclosed overnight.

    Voters in Ohio cast their ballots electronically during the 2018 midterm elections
    © AP Photo /
    Midterm Mayhem: What Are the Most Crucial Contests to Keep an Eye Out For?
    The US Department of Justice said in a press release that FBI agents and lawyers at a command post in Washington, DC will analyze intelligence reports and coordinate responses to terrorist or hacker attempts to disrupt the elections.

    A command post at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC also stands ready to provide operational guidance to any election related incident involving international or domestic terrorism, malicious cyber activities, or other threats to national security, the release explained.

    The Justice Department has also deployed officials to polling stations in 19 states to make sure laws protecting minority voting rights are enforced and to watch for voting fraud, the release said.

    Related:

    After Midterm Election, Mueller Probe Could Come to Conclusion - Report
    US Midterm Congressional Elections Choice Between Results, Resistance - Pence
    Midterm Mayhem: What Are the Most Crucial Contests to Keep an Eye Out For?
    Tags:
    turnout, ballots, procession, elections, midterms, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse