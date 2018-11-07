Poll Station Staffers Fail to Find Voting Machine at Detroit Precinct - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Voters at a precinct in Detroit, Michigan, were forced to wait an hour and a half if they showed up to cast their vote when polls opened at 7:00 a.m. (12:00 p.m. GMT), local media reported.

Election workers were unable to open the voting site because they could not find the voting machine, WXYZ TV reported on Tuesday.

According to media reports, some workers told voters to go across the street to a different precinct, but you can only cast a ballot at your own location, and some voters became frustrated and simply left without voting.

After an hour and a half, voters realized the machine was in a locked closet, and were provided with a key so they could set it up and start processing votes, reports said.

