White House Braces for Democratic Takeover in House of Representatives - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hope in the Trump White House that Republicans can hold on to a majority in the US House of Representatives appear to be fading, with officials and outside advisers saying that the House will most likely fall into Democratic hands when votes are counted, according to published reports.

"Multiple high-ranking sources in the White House and outside advisers close to President Trump say they are bracing for an interesting evening — all the sources believe it is most likely the House will be in the hands of Democrats after tonight’s results," ABC News reported by mid-afternoon.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent a quiet day at the White House following a series of Make America Great rallies that culminated in three rallies that stretched late into the night, according to White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Trump and First Lady Melania have invited family and friends to join them in watching election returns Thursday night, Sanders told reporters, as quoted by ABC.

According to many, if not most pundits, Republicans have a better than even chance of hanging on to a majority in the US Senate.

