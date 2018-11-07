White House Braces for Democratic Takeover in House of Representatives - Reports

"Multiple high-ranking sources in the White House and outside advisers close to President Trump say they are bracing for an interesting evening — all the sources believe it is most likely the House will be in the hands of Democrats after tonight’s results," ABC News reported by mid-afternoon.
Trump and First Lady Melania have invited family and friends to join them in watching election returns Thursday night, Sanders told reporters, as quoted by ABC.
According to many, if not most pundits, Republicans have a better than even chance of hanging on to a majority in the US Senate.
