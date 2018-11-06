Monks of Major US Orthodox Monastery in New York to Vote in Midterms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Monks from the Russian Holy Trinity monastery in upstate New York who are US citizens will exercise their right to vote in the midterm congressional elections, the monastery’s abbot Archimandrite Luke Murjanka told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"At the election day some of the monks will remind me to make sure I vote. They have a blessing, and if they want to and if they are American citizens, they can vote," Archimandrite Luke said.

The monastic life will not change on election day but everyone interested in exercising their right to vote must allot time to visit the nearby village of Jordanville where the closest polling place is located, Luke explained.

"Of course, we know of the issues involved in the last election and current issues. We would support whatever political position that comes closer to our Orthodox view," Archimandrite Luke said. "Sometimes it is the choice between two evils because it is never perfect."

Archimandrite Luke noted he was surprised to see an abundance of patriotic feelings among the Russian monks when he arrived at the Holy Trinity monastery more than 40 years ago.

"I came from the generation of Vietnam war era, we were very skeptical of American policy," Archimandrite Luke said. "But when I arrived in the monastery, I saw patriotism among Russian exiled monks, who expressed their deep and sincere gratitude toward the United States because it took them in [and saved them] from prosecution."

On Tuesday, voters in all 50 US states are casting ballots for candidates for all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and a third of the US Senate seats. In addition, some voters will vote to select governors and state legislators.