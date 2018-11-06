Monks of Major US Orthodox Monastery in New York to Vote in Midterms

"At the election day some of the monks will remind me to make sure I vote. They have a blessing, and if they want to and if they are American citizens, they can vote," Archimandrite Luke said.
"Of course, we know of the issues involved in the last election and current issues. We would support whatever political position that comes closer to our Orthodox view," Archimandrite Luke said. "Sometimes it is the choice between two evils because it is never perfect."
Archimandrite Luke noted he was surprised to see an abundance of patriotic feelings among the Russian monks when he arrived at the Holy Trinity monastery more than 40 years ago.
On Tuesday, voters in all 50 US states are casting ballots for candidates for all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and a third of the US Senate seats. In addition, some voters will vote to select governors and state legislators.
