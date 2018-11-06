'Glitchy' Machines in South Carolina County Randomly Switch Votes - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Voters in the state of South Carolina’s Richland County are being urged to review their final selections on glitchy touch-screen machines before submitting final ballots amid reports of votes being changed, a local television station reported on Tuesday.

Voters said the final voting submission page failed to reflect their intended vote, saying their vote was "flipped" to a different candidate, News 19 television reported.

© AFP 2018 / ANGELA WEISS Texans Report Voting Machines Flipping their Votes for Opposite Party

Richland County Elections Director Rokey Suleman said the problems were caused by a calibration issue with the county's aging voting machines, according to the report.

Suleman told the TV station that if touchscreens were calibrated incorrectly, they could make unintended selections, adding that voters should carefully review the final selection page before casting their ballot.

READ MORE: Clinton Sees US Midterms as Chance to Stop Trump's 'Attack' on Democracy

He added that he hopes new voting equipment in place before the next general election in 2020, the report said. Technicians told News 19 that it is typical for voting machines to get recalibrated two to three times on Election Day.