US Certifies Russia Did Not Meet Conditions on Skripal Sanctions - Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration has informed the US Congress that Russia did not comply with conditions it imposed after an attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, paving the way for the start of consultations on new sanctions against Moscow, Congressman Royce said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The administration announced Russia has not complied with requirements of the Chemical and Biological Weapons and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991," said the statement issued by Royce's office.

By law, the State Department had until November 6 to either certify to Congress that Moscow met the conditions or start consultations with lawmakers on new sanctions.

In his statement, Royce revealed that President Donald Trump's administration has no plan or timeline to impose a second round of sanctions as required by law. The Republican lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, called this "unacceptable."

"The Trump administration needs to act quickly to uphold its own determination. Hesitation only encourages more Russian aggression," Royce said.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a press briefing last week that "The Chemical Biological Weapons Act mandates that the State Department certify to the Congress whether Russia has met conditions required by the law three months after the initial determination of the Skripal case. That initial determination was made August 6, and that takes us to November 6."

The conditions imposed by Washington on Moscow include Russia ceasing its alleged chemical weapons and assuring it will not use them, as well as allowing international inspectors to verify those assurances, according to the State Department.

Russian Envoy to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Moscow has seen conflicting information about the types of new US sanctions that could be put in place.

The United States has accused Russia of involvement in the March 4 nerve agent attack on Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English town of Salisbury, a claim repeatedly denied by Moscow.

On August 24, the United States announced that it was imposing sanctions on Russia under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991. The law allows for the termination of foreign assistance and arms sales, denial of US government credit or other financial assistance, prohibitions on exports and a suspension of diplomatic relations, among other possible measures.

