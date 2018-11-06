Register
22:37 GMT +306 November 2018
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    After Midterm Election, Mueller Probe Could Come to Conclusion - Report

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US special counsel Robert Mueller could deliver the results of his investigation into whether there was collusion between members of US President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian Federation as early as Wednesday, a new report says.

    More likely, however, Mueller will wait until later in the month before he sends his findings in the Russia probe off to his superiors.

    A source Vanity Fair described as a former West Wing official who testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee told the publication that they are "very worried about [Donald Trump Jr.]"

    Other possible Mueller targets with the "most exposure," according to Vanity Fair's sources, include political operative Roger Stone, whose role in the campaign was scrutinized in the special counsel probe over his correspondences with WikiLeaks.

    "The possible exposure" in the case of Donald Trump Jr., according to the outlet, is that he may have perjured himself when he said that he had not alerted his father prior to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in New York City's Trump Tower, from which music publicist Rob Goldstone had promised there would be "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. 

    Robert Mueller (File)
    CC0
    No Mueller Bombshells Likely Before US Midterm Elections - Report

    If Trump Jr. did indeed tell his father about the meeting and lie about it to investigators, he would not be the first person from the campaign to be charged with lying to the FBI. President Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the bureau about his meeting with former Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak during the transition period. He told the FBI he had not asked the ambassador to vote in favor of Israel on a resolution about settlements at the UN Security Council, when he had been instructed to pressure him into doing so. According to the New York Times, the Mueller team learned "through witnesses and documents that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel asked the Trump transition team to lobby other countries to help Israel," on the vote.

    Three sources with connections to the president's legal team told the outlet that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is preparing a document to provide a counter-narrative to Mueller's findings. "They don't know what Mueller has, but they have a good idea, and they're going to rebut it," a Republican close to Giuliani said. Moscow denies interfering in the election and colluding with the Trump team.

