Voters Face Problems at Polling Locations in Fulton County, Georgia - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Heavy turnout in Fulton County, Georgia caused lengthy delays at certain polling locations during midterm election in the United States, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported on Tuesday.

Fulton County Elections Director Rick Barron admitted that his staff sent the wrong number of voting machines to one precinct, causing extra long lines, US media reported.

Another location in the county could not get four machines to work, but the problem turned out to be an issue with a power cord, according to reports.

Polls conducted before election day put the race for Georgia's next Governor in a virtual tie between Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.

If neither candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, the state would hold a runoff election on December 4.

On November 6, US voters are casting ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, one-third of the 100-member Senate and other local and state positions. The outcome of the 2018 midterms will determine if the Republican Party can maintain control of both chambers of Congress.