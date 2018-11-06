Humid Conditions Causing Ballot Problems in North Carolina - Elections Board

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - High humidity is causing problems with tabulating ballots in some precincts of Wake County, the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement has received reports that ballots in some precincts in Wake County and other areas cannot be fed through tabulators," the release said. "Initial reports from county election officials indicate this issue is caused by high humidity levels."

The release said the state has procedures in place to deal with this issue and is currently storing all ballots that were not fed into tabulators in a secure "emergency bin" and will count those votes as soon as possible.

County election officials were also asked to work with polling locations to keep the area as dry and cool as possible as a preventative measure, the release added.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections says humidity appears to be causing difficulties in feeding ballots through tabulators in some Wake County precincts.



Humidity. pic.twitter.com/651nRmVBOw — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) November 6, 2018

​Voters in all 50 US states, including North Carolina, are casting ballots today in the 2018 midterm elections. Today's vote will decide control of both the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as state and local officeholders.

LIVE UPDATES: 2018 Midterm Elections Held in the United States