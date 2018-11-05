Shooting at California Rehab Center Leaves 1 Dead, Injures 2 Others - Police

According to the official statement, released by sheriff’s office, deputies found three shooting victims — a man who died at the scene, as well as a man and woman, who were immediately rushed to hospital. The unknown suspect fled the scene.
Police activity in the area of Helen Vine Detox Center. The area is secure. There is no immediate danger in the area. Detectives are actively working the case.— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) 5 ноября 2018 г.
PIO Sergeant Michael Brovelli on scene for media inquiries.
415 797 2340
In the meantime, the deputies are searching the center with assistance from four other law enforcement agencies.
Shooter flees after killing man & injuring woman & 2nd man at Helen Vine Recovery Center, a @BuckelewProgram detox center on Smith Ranch Road, per @MarinSheriff. @SanRafaelPolice @NovatoPolice @CHPMarin @CHPAirOps @centralmarinpa assisting in case pic.twitter.com/nws6Id1vnJ— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) 5 ноября 2018 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)