US State of Georgia Breaks Early Voting Record for Midterms - Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Voters in the US state of Georgia broke the record for early voting in a midterm election with more than two million ballots cast ahead of tomorrow's contest, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp said in a press release.

"Today Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp announces a new, all-time record for early voting in a mid-term election ahead of the November 6, 2018, general election," the release said. "Through the last day of early voting on November 2, 2018, Georgians cast 2,071,830 ballots with 1,886,905 in-person and 184,925 by mail."

Kemp is running for governor of Georgia against Democrat Stacey Abrams. If neither candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, the state would hold a runoff election on December 4.

Polls officials open on in Georgia for the voting on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. (12:00 p.m. GMT).