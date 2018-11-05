US State of Georgia Breaks Early Voting Record for Midterms - Secretary of State

"Today Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp announces a new, all-time record for early voting in a mid-term election ahead of the November 6, 2018, general election," the release said. "Through the last day of early voting on November 2, 2018, Georgians cast 2,071,830 ballots with 1,886,905 in-person and 184,925 by mail."
Polls officials open on in Georgia for the voting on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. (12:00 p.m. GMT).
