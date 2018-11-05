WATCH White House Counselor Allude to Hillary Clinton as 'Queen of Abortion'

During her Sunday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a swipe at former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who’s developed a reputation for being strongly pro-choice.

While discussing the upcoming US Congressional elections on “Fox & Friends,” counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said Democrats were not pushing the issue of abortion in the run-up to the midterms because “they tried that for so long.”

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton Jokes Black Politicians ‘All Look Alike’ (VIDEO)

Alluding to Hillary Clinton’s well-known pro-choice views, Conway went on to make a somewhat unflattering remark about Donald Trump’s Democratic bête noire – albeit without mentioning her by name:

“They tried it with the queen of abortion in 2016 and it backfired for them because so many women said, ‘Excuse me, you have to talk to me on all the issues,” she said.

Yep, this happened: Kellyanne Conway calls Hillary Clinton "The Queen of Abortion," which, as far as I know, outranks "Commander of Cheese." pic.twitter.com/POHL2Es1W1 — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) 4 ноября 2018 г.

During her 2016 election campaign, Hillary Clinton repeatedly expressed support for Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide in the 1960s. The ruling, she said, “very clearly sets out that there can be regulations on abortion so long as the life and the health of the mother are taken into account.”

READ MORE: Trump Claims He'd be 'Happy' to Run Against Hillary Clinton in 2020 Race

She also defended her vote against banning late-term abortions, saying it was not up to the US government to make such personal decisions.

“It isn’t only about Roe v. Wade. It’s about very stringent regulations on women that block them from exercising that choice, to the extent that they are defunding Planned Parenthood. Donald [Trump] has said he’s in favor of supporting shutting down Planned Parenthood.”