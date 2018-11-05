Register
01:34 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

    Senate Report Says ‘No Evidence’ of Sexual Assault by Kavanaugh

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A 414-page report including interviews with over 40 people has concluded that there was no evidence that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was involved in sexual misconduct.

    The report was released earlier on Friday by Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Fox News reported.

    READ MORE: Brett Kavanaugh Sets New Hiring Records at Supreme Court — Reports

    “Following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh,” the report states.

    Trump’s nominee, Kavanaugh was accused by three women during committee hearings to decide whether he would be suitable for the lifelong position of Supreme Court judge.

    US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before making his way to board Air Force One on May 4, 2018 at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland as he heads to Dallas, Texas to address the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum. Shown (C) is White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm
    Trump Draws Parallels Between Kavanaugh, Khashoggi Cases
    His first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, requested an FBI probe, which was granted by Grassley. The probe included interviews with Mark Judge, PJ Smyth, and Leland Keyser, whom Ford claimed were present when Kavanaugh allegedly threw her on a bed and tried to remove her clothes in the 1980s, the report says.

    Grassley last month requested the FBI investigate a third accuser, Julie Swetnick and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, who also represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her allegations against US President Donald Trump.

    Investigators found no evidence to support Swetnick’s claims, and the accuser discredited herself by making contradictory statements during television interviews, according to a letter from Grassley to Senate Republicans, cited by Fox News.

    “The evidence appears to support the position that Julie Swetnick and Mr. Avenatti criminally conspired to make materially false statements to the Committee and obstruct the Committee’s investigation,” Grassley wrote.

    Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Tom Williams
    'Feminazis': Netizens Up in Arms Against Kavanaugh Accusers as One Admits to Making Up Rape Story
    Other claims about alleged incidents involving Kavanaugh were found not to be credible.

    Grassley requested an investigation into Judy Munro-Leighton, who anonymously contacted the committee in October, saying Kavanaugh slapped her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The letter turned out to be a “ploy to get attention,” Grassley wrote, adding that the accuser said, under questioning from the committee, that she had never met Kavanaugh.

    Related:

    Netizens Confront Kavanaugh Accusers as One Admits to Making Up Rape Story
    DC Campus Sex Activists Caricature Trump and Kavanaugh in Free Condom Promotion
    Trump Draws Parallels Between Kavanaugh, Khashoggi Cases
    Kavanaugh Country: What Has America Become?
    Halloween Hijinks: US Witches Brewing up Kavanaugh Curse
    Pelosi: FBI Probe Into Kavanaugh's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Had 'Limited Scope'
    Tags:
    Misconduct, Sexual Assault, allegations, Senate Judiciary Committee, Brett Kavanaugh, Chuck Grassley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse