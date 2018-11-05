Senate Report Says ‘No Evidence’ of Sexual Assault by Kavanaugh

A 414-page report including interviews with over 40 people has concluded that there was no evidence that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was involved in sexual misconduct.

The report was released earlier on Friday by Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Fox News reported.

READ MORE: Brett Kavanaugh Sets New Hiring Records at Supreme Court — Reports

“Following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh,” the report states.

Trump’s nominee, Kavanaugh was accused by three women during committee hearings to decide whether he would be suitable for the lifelong position of Supreme Court judge.

© AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm Trump Draws Parallels Between Kavanaugh, Khashoggi Cases

His first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, requested an FBI probe, which was granted by Grassley. The probe included interviews with Mark Judge, PJ Smyth, and Leland Keyser, whom Ford claimed were present when Kavanaugh allegedly threw her on a bed and tried to remove her clothes in the 1980s, the report says.

Grassley last month requested the FBI investigate a third accuser, Julie Swetnick and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, who also represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her allegations against US President Donald Trump.

Investigators found no evidence to support Swetnick’s claims, and the accuser discredited herself by making contradictory statements during television interviews, according to a letter from Grassley to Senate Republicans, cited by Fox News.

“The evidence appears to support the position that Julie Swetnick and Mr. Avenatti criminally conspired to make materially false statements to the Committee and obstruct the Committee’s investigation,” Grassley wrote.

Other claims about alleged incidents involving Kavanaugh were found not to be credible.

Grassley requested an investigation into Judy Munro-Leighton, who anonymously contacted the committee in October, saying Kavanaugh slapped her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The letter turned out to be a “ploy to get attention,” Grassley wrote, adding that the accuser said, under questioning from the committee, that she had never met Kavanaugh.