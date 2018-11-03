Three People Including Gunman Killed, 5 Others Wounded in Shooting in Florida

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Three people, including the gunman, were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at the Hot Yoga studio in the US city of Tallahassee, the capital of the southeastern state of Florida, the local police chief said.

The police received a shooting report at 5:37 p.m. (21:37 GMT) on Friday and immediately responded to it, Michael DeLeo said.

"The gunman is deceased. Earlier we reported that one victim had passed away. We have had another victim pass away at the hospital from the injuries that they sustained. And then, there are four additional people that have suffered gunshot injuries. And then, we have that one gentleman who was pistol-whipped during the struggle," DeLeo told reporters in the 22:00 p.m. update on the incident, whose video was published by police on Facebook late on Friday.

Four people who had sustained gunshot wounds were in critical condition, DeLeo said.

Police had tentatively identified the gunman and were focused on positively identifying the suspect and his links to the victims, the police chief pointed out.

Shooting incidents repeatedly occur in the United States prompting speculations about the need to tighten gun control legislation.