Washington to Engage Foreign Governments Through Embassies in Promoting GMO Food

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will continue to engage foreign governments and industries through American embassies abroad in promoting precision biotechnology such as gene editing, Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a press release on Friday.

Thirteen nations — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Jordan, Paraguay, Uruguay, the United States and Vietnam – signed a statement supporting genetically modified food at a World Trade Organization biotechnology committee meeting in Geneva this week.

Protests Against GMO, Toxic Pesticides Erupt in Several Countries

"We welcome the International Statement on Agricultural Applications of Precision Biotechnology," Nauert said. "The US Department of State will continue to engage foreign governments, industry, and consumers through our embassies abroad on these important technologies."

Genetically Modified Food is restricted in Europe and Russia, and is opposed by environmental advocacy groups in the United States, where the technique is widely used on grains. Opponents fear genetic modification of food threatens consumers with unintended adverse health consequences while food producers claim the process is safe.