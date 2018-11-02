Register
22:30 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Trump speaks about immigration and border security at the White House in Washington

    Illegal Immigrants Who Throw Rocks at Military Will Be Arrested - Trump

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    456

    Earlier, the US president had promised to keep all illegal immigrants in the caravan coming from Central America housed in tent cities until their asylum applications are reviewed.

    US President Donald Trump has said on November 2 that illegal migrants throwing rocks at the US military will be arrested, but added that soldiers will not fire back. He earlier suggested that the US military has the right to open fire at migrants if they are attacked. The US president has also noted that all of his actions with regard to asylum policy are in compliance with existing laws.

    Central American migrants walk along the highway near the border with Guatemala, as they continue their journey trying to reach the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico October 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Migrant Caravans in Guatemala Threaten Security of US Travelers – Embassy

    The Pentagon announced on October 29 that it had sent over 5,200 troops to the southern US border in order to help border guards cope with the incoming migrant caravan moving from Central America through Mexico towards the US. Trump said later that the US could send as much as 15,000 troops to the area.

    A Lot of Progress Has Been Made: Trump Expects ‘Very Good' Trade Deal With China

    Trump has also predicted that Washington and Beijing will be able to reach a new "very good" trade deal and said that a lot of progress has already been made in that regard. He also confirmed a willingness to "open up China and make it fair" in terms of trade with the US and said the trade deal will be discussed during his dinner with Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit.

    "We are getting much closer to doing something. I think a very good deal will be made with China," Trump said.

    READ MORE: Trump 'Could Pull the Trigger' on Additional Tariffs on Chinese Imports — Kudlow

    Earlier in the day, the White House's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow said that the US and China are not close to reaching a trade deal and stated he looks at its perspectives with greater pessimism than before. He also warned that depending on how the talks go, Trump may decide to "pull the trigger" on extra tariffs on Chinese goods.

    Sanctions on Iran Starting, Tehran is Taking a Very Big Hit — Trump

    The US president has also mentioned the upcoming sanctions against Iran claiming Tehran will be taking "a very big hit," when they are in place. 

    The US will be reintroducing sanctions against Tehran, which were earlier lifted under the provisions of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Sanctions will hit the country's energy, banking and shipping spheres. Washington has put up a list of 12 demands that Iran must meet in order to convince the US to drop sanctions.

    Related:

    Trump 'Could Pull the Trigger' on Additional Tariffs on Chinese Imports - Kudlow
    Behind-the-Scenes Diplomacy: Trump's 'Great Deal' With China May Soon Take Shape
    Trump Predicts a "Great Deal" With China as Bilateral Trade Row Persists
    Trump's Negotiation Tactics Behind Increased Tensions With China - Commentator
    Tags:
    migrant caravan, Donald Trump, Iran, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse