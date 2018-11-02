Register
15:50 GMT +302 November 2018
    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.

    Ambassadors, Ex-TV Anchors, Baseball Lovers: Top Candidates for US Envoy to UN

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    102

    After US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her resignation last month, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering four main candidates for the prestigious office, with US media outlets designating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as his top choice.

    Speaking after Nikki Haley’s announcement, President Donald Trump told White House reporters that he was to choose between a handful of people for the position, and that he would prefer a female candidate to take on the role.

    Here are the four reported frontrunners in the race for the post critical to the representation of the United States on the international arena:

    Heather Nauert

    According to The Daily Caller, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert a former Fox News anchor, is a leading contender to replace Nikki Haley as US Envoy to the United Nations by the end of the year.

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Nauert, who joined the Trump administration in April 2017 as State Department spokeswoman, also served as acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs between March and October.

    A number of US media outlets, however, suggest that she might face obstacles during a Senate confirmation process given her lack of diplomatic experience.

    The president reportedly met with Nauert on Monday, although it remains unclear whether the two discussed the potential job promotion.

    Jamie McCourt

    President Trump is also looking closely at another female candidate to replace the outgoing Haley, US Ambassador to France and Monaco Jamie McCourt.

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrives in Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo /
    McCourt, who has served as ambassador to France and Monaco since late 2017, was initially nominated as US Ambassador to Belgium.

    She was previously a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, and, according to her biography, became the highest-ranking woman in Major League Baseball.

    In late October, Bloomberg cited three insiders as saying that President Trump had scheduled a meeting with McCourt at the White House to discuss the continuing search for a UN envoy.

    Kelly Craft

    The third female candidate to potentially fill Haley’s shoes is reported to be US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft.

    By a twist of fate, Craft, who was described as a major Republican donor, was nominated as an alternate delegate to the United Nations by President George W. Bush in 2007, where she mainly concentrated on US engagement in Africa.

    Richard Grenell

    US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley talks with the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia
    © AP Photo / Hector Retamal
    Even though Trump previously said that he would prefer to keep US Ambassador Richard Grenell in Germany, the media has been speculating that he’s now seriously considering him for the job.

    After being appointed as Director of Communications and Public Diplomacy for the UN in 2011, Grenell was the longest serving US spokesman at the United Nations, having advised four different US ambassadors until 2008.

    He ran communications on such issues as the war on terror, North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs, global peacekeeping operations, etc.

    In mid-October, Grenell, who was confirmed as ambassador to Germany in April 2018, reportedly met with officials at the White House to discuss the new job at the UN. 

