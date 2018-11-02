Register
10:55 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Air defense missile weapon system (ADS) Antei-2500 (left) and Air defense system (ADS) Buk-M2E presented at the open exhibition at 2016 ARMY Military Forum in exhibition and convention centre of Patriot military-patriotic recreation park of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

    Russia Backs Making INF Treaty Multilateral to Include NATO, China – Envoy

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    US
    Get short URL
    131

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia supports making the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty a multilateral agreement to include not only China, but also NATO states, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

    "Russia has been and is in favor of making this treaty multilateral. To ensure that not only the People's Republic of China would enter it, but that all NATO states and, primarily, France and the United Kingdom, should be part of it," Antonov said.

    The diplomat noted that the idea to make the INF Treaty multilateral is not new, but some 10 years old.

    "It was Russia's initiative when we proposed to make the treaty multilateral. Then, we first addressed it to the countries of NATO and, of course, to France and the UK. These are nuclear states. We said that it would be great if they joined this conversation. However, back then we were told that no one had such missiles and that they would not need to join. We were refused. Unfortunately, our efforts did not succeed and we could not make it multilateral," Antonov explained.

    READ MORE: NATO Ready to Continue Dialogue on INF Treaty With Russia

    Mikhail Gorbachev (left) and Ronald Reagan after signing the INF Treaty, December 8, 1987
    © AP Photo / Bob Daugherty
    New INF Treaty: Including China Would Be a 'Brilliant Thing' - Prof
    Washington has still not given notice to Moscow about its intentions to leave the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

    "The United States still has not given us any notice, required in accordance with the provisions of the INF, of their intention to withdraw from the treaty … As I understand, the United States is continuing consultations with its allies on the issue. We have already heard the concerns of European countries regarding a possible pullout of the United States from the INF," Antonov said.

    The diplomat pointed out that the INF Treaty did not concern the security of the United States, as it provided for the security of Europe, NATO countries in Europe and Russia.

    "Of course, a sensitive issue arises for us — the issue is under what circumstances and if the United States considers deploying medium and short-range missiles in Europe. For us it is not just a challenge; for us, it will be a national security threat. It is very serious … Therefore, we consider it important and necessary to sit at the negotiating table with the United States and we have repeatedly spoken about this. We believe that if there is political will, then any problem can be solved," Antonov underlined.

    On October 20, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the INF, claiming that Moscow was not respecting the agreement.

    Russia Sees Conflicting Info on New US Sanctions, Surprises Possible

    "As for other sanctions, after November 6, we need to wait a bit and see what decisions will be made. Unfortunately, there is conflicting information as to what can be expected about the set of possible sanctions," Antonov said.

    The Russian ambassador noted, however, that surprises related to anti-Russia sanctions were still possible.

    "We hear that the administration has already completed the maximum of opportunities, but surprises are possible. I just want to say — and we have repeatedly spoken about this at various levels — that it will not be possible to establish good relations with Russia by sanctions," the ambassador added.

    READ MORE: Hiroshima Mayor Urges Washington, Moscow to Comply With INF Treaty

    RSD-10 mobile missile launcher
    © RIA Novosti . A. Zubtsov
    US Move to Exit INF 'Driven by Desire for Total Military Superiority' - Moscow
    The United States imposed sanctions on Russia in August over its alleged use of a nerve agent in an attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK town of Salisbury. Moscow has categorically denied all the allegations, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that the Skripal affair was falling apart due to the lack of evidence proving Russia's involvement. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it had sent about 60 diplomatic notes to the UK Foreign Office demanding that Russia be given access to the investigation, as well as offering cooperation, but to no avail.

    Russia has been given until November to prove that it is complying with international rules on chemical weapons and to allow inspections, or face a new round of even more severe sanctions.

    Moscow to Work With People Elected by US Citizens in Upcoming Midterms

    "We will work with the people that the American people elect," Antonov stated.

    On November 6, US voters will cast ballots in the midterm elections to fill the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, one-third of the 100-member Senate, and a number of local and statewide positions, including governorships.

    READ MORE: Moscow Disappointed With UNGA Vote on Russia's Draft Proposal on INF Treaty

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Russia Considers US Decision to Exit INF Treaty an 'Objective Fact'
    All three major groups of voters — Republicans, independents and Democrats — are showing record enthusiasm for voting this year compared with the 1994-2014 trend, potentially reflecting a more highly charged political atmosphere than in the past, according to a Gallup poll published on Thursday.

    The outcome will determine whether the Republican Party retains control of Congress. The midterm elections are often regarded as a referendum on the president’s performance.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse