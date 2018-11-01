Register
13:03 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018

    Soros Indirectly Gave $1 Million to Trump-Russia Collusion Dossier - Reports

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    US
    Get short URL
    204

    George Soros, a Hungarian-born US magnate and investor, is known for advancing a globalist agenda throughout the world. These liberal efforts have faced opposition in Europe, when Soros-funded Open Society Foundations was forced to leave Hungary, and when Trump's former advisor kicked off a right-wing political initiative in Brussels.

    According to a New York Times report, George Soros has channeled $1 million to the Democracy Integrity Project, a civil rights organization which used the research group Fusion GPS as a contractor in a quest for dirt on Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Fusion GPS, in turn, hired Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer-turned-investigator, to compile a dossier on the alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 US presidential vote and collusion with Donald Trump campaign, which both Russia and Trump denied.

    Steele's private report contained unverified claims of conspiracy between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government before and during the 2016 election. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who Steele said had travelled to Europe to meet with Russian officials, has denied all the allegations.

    READ MORE: No One Dares Tell Soros the Post-WWII System Is No Longer Relevant – Analyst

    This comes as a follow-up to last year's scandal, that broke out after reports that the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton helped fund the infamous dossier through the law firm Perkins Coie.

    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
    Soros-Founded Hungarian University May Move New Students to Vienna - Reports

    That Soros had indirectly funded Fusion GPS through a grant was acknowledged by his spokesman a month ago.

    The 88-year old investor, known as the man who "broke the Bank of England," has doubled down on his efforts to support Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterms. Soros also got embroiled in a confrontation across the Atlantic after his Budapest-based Open Society Foundations' (OSF) headquarters was forced out of Hungary.

    Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, has launched The Movement project in Brussels to boost right-wing politicians in an apparent attempt to mirror and counteract Soros' efforts.

    Related:

    Bombs Sent to Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Holder, Soros & Other Figures
    Ex-Clinton Aide Cracks Up TV Host by Blaming Trump for Bomb in Soros’ Mailbox
    NY Police Defuse Bomb Installed Into Mailbox Near Soros's House - Reports
    Republican Ad Claims Minnesota Democratic Candidate 'Owned' by Soros
    US Midterms: Soros, Democrats Likely to Lose… Again – Wall Street Analyst
    Tags:
    dossier, meddling, collusion, Democracy Integrity Project, Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele, Donald Trump, George Soros, Hungary, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse