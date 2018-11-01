Trump Says He Has Not Received Subpoena From Mueller in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he has not received a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations of collusion between the US president and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

"No," Trump said when asked if he has been subpoenaed by Mueller.

Mueller's office interviewed former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon last week regarding claims made privately by former Trump adviser Roger Stone about emails from the Democratic National Committee, which US prosecutors say were hacked by Russian operatives, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the investigation.

Mueller's office is trying to determine if WikiLeaks coordinated with Stone and the Trump campaign on the timing of the release of the emails, the report said.

Trump and Russia have repeatedly denied the allegations of collusion, and Russian officials have said the claims Russia interfered in the US election were made up to excuse the loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.