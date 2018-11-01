Canada Remains Top Source of US Petroleum Imports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada was the leading source of US total petroleum imports in the month of August, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a press release.

"Canada remained the largest exporter of total petroleum to the United States in August; exporting 4.2 million b/d [barrels per day]," the release said on Wednesday. "The second largest exporter of total petroleum was Saudi Arabia with 1.0 million b/d."

Russia exported 515,000 barrels of total petroleum per day to the United States in August, the release added, making it the fifth largest source after Mexico and Venezuela.

In terms of US imports of crude oil, the top five sources in August included Canada, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Venezuela, and Iraq, according to EIA data.