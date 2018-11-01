Register
02:12 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oregon woman filmed calling the authorities on couple over their parking job

    Crosswalk Cathy: US Woman Calls Authorities Over Imperfect Parking Job (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Mattie Khan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    An Oregon woman identified as Nina Showell by the internet was caught calling the fuzz on a couple picking up their food order earlier this week after she felt that their parking job wasn't up to par.

    Though it was initially reported that Showell was calling the Portland Police Department to report the matter, she was actually speaking to a dispatcher with the Portland Bureau of Transportation's parking enforcement hotline, Portland Mercury reported.

    The incident unfolded on Monday, moments after Rashsaan Muhammad and Mattie Khan spotted Showell standing across the street, taking a look at their car as they picked up their food from a local eatery.

    It wasn't until the pair returned to their vehicle that things quickly escalated, once they noticed Showell giving the license plate number to the dispatcher. The recording captures the moments after the initial confrontation between the involved parties.

    "This is another white person calling the police on a black person because she says we're illegally parked right here," Khan says, before Showell interrupts to point out that the vehicle is sticking out slightly in front of the crosswalk.

    "You can't block the crosswalk… you can't block the crosswalk," Showell tells Khan. "Look at this. You are!"

    Akron Police Department launch use-of-force investigation after video emerges, showing officer punch suspect more than 30 times.
    © Screenshot/Spenn DaBabii
    WATCH: Ohio Cops Caught Punching, Using Stun Gun on Pinned Suspect

    Fed up with the woman's need to play the neighborhood parking police, Muhammad and Khan urged her to go back home.

    "Go back to your f**king neighborhood, you're not from here. Not doing that shit," Muhammad said. "If you're calling about a car that's been parked less than five minutes across the crosswalk, you ain't from here."

    "You're an idiot," he added.

    Throughout the brief exchange of words, the woman claimed that she was in fact a resident of the North Portland community. The video cuts off as the woman attempts to issue a correction by stating that the vehicle was illegally parked for more like 10 minutes.

    Speaking to the Portland Mercury, Muhammad indicated that he'd attempted to initiate a conversation with Showell; however, she ultimately shut him down.

    "I tried to start a conversation. I asked her who she was calling and what was going on," Muhammad said. "She didn't try to talk to us. She just called the police."

    Woman dubbed Gas Station Gail calls cops on Stop The Violence marchers purchasing drinks at convenience store
    © Screenshot/Shakem Akhet
    WATCH: US Woman Calls Cops on Young Anti-Violence Protesters Buying Sodas at Gas Station

    "Why would people spend the time just trying to make our lives harder instead of talking it out like neighbors?" he questioned.

    The couple made the decision to share the video not as another example of white residents calling the police on people of color, but to show the lack of communication and empathy between neighbors, according to the outlet.

    "New people come in and change a neighborhood, and it causes these kind of stressful situations," Muhammad said. "We don't interact with each other they way we used to."

    Although it is unclear if Showell knew that the owners of the vehicle were people of color, she has been dubbed "Crosswalk Cathy," by netizens, joining a long list of hair-trigger police-callers that includes the likes of "Barbeque Becky" and "Pool Patrol Paula."

    Related:

    ‘A Warzone’: Oregon Police Reviewing Cop Violence Toward Anti-Fascist Protesters
    ‘F**k Trump’: Image of POTUS Being Beheaded Sparks Backlash in Oregon (PHOTO)
    'Off With His Head'! WATCH Protesters in Oregon Execute Trump Pinata
    WATCH: Oregon Police Corner, Shoot Carjacking Suspect Inside Homeless Shelter
    Armed Oregon Thief Chased Off by Unarmed But Furious Shop Owner
    Tags:
    Parking, Oregon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse