Register
22:31 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kentucky gun show under fire after vendor sells WWII-era Christmas ornaments adorned with swastikas and KKK robes

    US Gun Show Under Fire After Vendor Sells Nazi Christmas Ornaments, KKK Robes

    © Screenshot/WTHR 13
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    The display of a KKK robe and various WWII-era Christmas ornaments adorned with swastikas for sale at a weekend gun show in Louisville, Kentucky, brought a local convention center under fire this week, with many questioning why such items would even be allowed to be displayed.

    The incident took place at the Kentucky Expo Center, which was hosting festivities for National Gun Day on Saturday and Sunday. The vendor at the center of the issue is Walter Kanzler Guns and Militaria from Florida.

    Images of the items were shared Sunday on social media by Joe Gerth, a reporter from the Courier-Journal. Gerth later brought the photos to the Kentucky State Fair Board in an effort to shed light on the matter.

    ​In follow-up tweets, Geth indicated that the robe was being sold for $695 and that the vendor had acquired the piece from an estate sale. "The family found it stashed away in a closet and didn't want it," the reporter told netizens.

    "To most correct thinking people $1 is an awfully high figure for something like this. The guy sold a lot of old military stuff including Nazi stuff. To me, things like that ought to be in museums and not homes. I felt dirty just asking him about it," Gerth added.

    ​Kanzler, the vendor, told the Courier-Journal that the Christmas ornaments are authentic and that he was selling the decorations solely as historic items, not to promote any political views. According to the publication, the prices of the ornaments range between $50 to $750.

    "I don't want to suppress history," Kanzler said. "They are original; I have no interest in political statements. I'm not into hate or anything like that. These things are part of history."

    Also spotted at the vendor's booth was a white tank top with two red horizontal stripes that featured a swastika patch on the chest.

    ​Cody Patterson, the director of communications for Kentucky Venues, told Sputnik Wednesday that members of his organization were stunned when they heard about the controversial items being sold. "We were surprised, shocked and appalled to see these materials being sold, because we've never had them for sale on our property," he said.

    Patterson explained that Kentucky Venues, which oversees both the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center, only comprehensively screens vendors when they themselves are hosting an event. For other events for which their facilities are leased, it's up to show managers to draw up contracts with vendors.

    Metropolitan Police, UK
    CC BY 2.0 / Yukiko Matsuoka / London Metropolitan Police
    Barbwire-Wrapped Bat Akin to ‘The Walking Dead' Prop Found in UK (PHOTOS)

    Kentucky Venues is governed by the Kentucky State Fair Board, and in 2015 board members passed a resolution that banned the "sale or giveaway" of any merchandise that bears the image of the Confederate flag.

    "That's our precedent — that's the only specific ban that we have," Patterson said, adding that he's been asked since the weekend's show why there isn't a ban on Nazi or KKK products. "And I just told them, ‘We've never seen them here.' It's kind of one of those things… you could kind of think it's common sense, but…"

    An emergency meeting will be held on November 15 to address the issue at hand. State Fair Board Chairman Mark Lynn told Louisville news station WAVE 3 on Tuesday that he wants to ban Nazi and white supremacist items from being sold at Kentucky Venues' facilities.

    "The most upsetting part is what the meaning of these symbols have and to allow those to be sold on Kentucky Venues property when I'm chairman of the board. I really find that offensive to myself as well; it's just not right," the chairman said.

    In this undated image provided by the Australian Department of Defense, fish swim around the helm of the Australian submarine HMAS AE1 off the coast of the Papua New Guinea island of New Britain
    © AP Photo / Australian Department of Defense
    'Underwater Chernobyl': Sunken Nazi Sub Leaking Toxic Mercury into Sea - Reports

    "We've got to get beyond racism, we've got to get beyond hatred, and you hope that as a people, as a city, a town, a nation, we can do that. And by allowing items to be sold that specifically represent those type of things, in my opinion, that's not a type of way that you can do that moving forward."

    The items went up for sale on the same day that 11 congregants were killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The sale also followed by just days an attack in which two black shoppers were gunned down outside of a Kroger grocery store in the Bluegrass State. Both incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.

    Related:

    Jewish Community Aghast Over Nazi-Themed Room in Thai Love Hotel
    U2 Leader Bono Lashes Out Against Denmark, Repeats Nazi Salute to Sweden
    Nothing Can Justify Violence, Nazi Slogans During Protests in Germany – Merkel
    South African Artist's 'Nazi Mandela' Portrait Fuels Tensions Over Land Reform
    'Embarrassing': U2 Frontman Taunts Sweden Democrat Leader With Nazi Salute
    Tags:
    KKK Robe, Ornaments, Nazi, Christmas, Kentucky
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse