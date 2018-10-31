Mueller Interviews Bannon Over WikiLeaks DNC Dump - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in connection with the 2016 WikiLeaks' release of emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC), media reported.

Mueller's office interviewed Bannon last week regarding claims made privately by former Trump adviser Roger Stone about the emails from the DNC, which US prosecutors say were hacked by Russian operatives, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the investigation.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik FBI to Investigate Alleged Scheme to Pay Women to Accuse Mueller - Spokesman

Mueller's office is trying to determine if WikiLeaks coordinated with Stone and the Trump campaign on the timing of the release of the emails, the report said.

The special counsel is investigating allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election and charges of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign. Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied the allegations.