Mueller Interviews Bannon Over WikiLeaks DNC Dump - Reports

Mueller's office interviewed Bannon last week regarding claims made privately by former Trump adviser Roger Stone about the emails from the DNC, which US prosecutors say were hacked by Russian operatives, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the investigation.
The special counsel is investigating allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election and charges of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign. Russia and Trump have repeatedly denied the allegations.
