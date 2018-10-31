Register
04:01 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Patriot Prayer + Proud Boys in Vancouver night b4 Aug 4 Portland rally many fear will end in violence. Tusitala Tiny Toese and others make an apparent White Power hand gesture. T-shirts read, Pinochet Did Nothing Wrong.

    Facebook Removes Proud Boys Accounts

    © Photo: Arun Gupta/twitter
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Facebook is banning accounts and pages belonging to members of the right-wing street fighting gang called the “Proud Boys,” a group started by Vice News co-founder Gavin McInnes and linked to several violent episodes in the past months.

    Facebook and its photo-sharing application Instagram are both banning the group, a company spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider. 

    Man in a Proud Boys shirt is confronted by a crowd outside a Kansas City bar
    © Twitter screenshot/Boy Oh' Boy
    WATCH: Man in Proud Boys Shirt Beaten Outside Midwestern US Bar

    Twitter banned the group back in early August, Sputnik News reported. Accounts belonging to members of the Proud Boys had made a number of violent threats on the platform. In October, members of the group were caught on video in New York beating anti-fascist protesters while shouting anti-gay slurs. Five of the nine perpetrators with the Proud Boys have been arrested.

    Just prior to the beatings, McInnes was seen wielding a sword. Days later, he said on his podcast that he has a "lot of support in the NYPD [New York City Police Department]."

    According to McInnes, the Proud Boys are a "gang" with tiered levels of membership. The highest level is for members who "get arrested or [participate] in a seriously violent fight for the cause."

    "Our team continues to study trends in organized hate and hate speech and works with partners to better understand hate organizations as they evolve," Facebook said in a statement.

    The platform was apparently essential to the growth of the group. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys used Facebook a tool to recruit and vet new members.

    Most of the Proud Boys pages on Facebook appear to have been deleted. McInnes' page and his podcast page still appear active, however.

    Related:

    UK Wants Google, Facebook to Pay 'Narrow-Targeted' Taxes on Domestic Revenue
    Facebook Scrubs 8.7 Million Images of Child Nudity From Platform
    UK Watchdog Fines Facebook $645,000 for Data Protection Breach - ICO
    Mysterious Group's Facebook Ads 'Most Blatant' Case of Brexit Dark Money Funding
    Facebook, Twitter Find No Evidence China Meddled in 2018 US Election - Reports
    Facebook's NATO-Led Crackdown on Alternative Media 'Only Just Starting'
    Facebook Shuts Down Dozens of Alleged Pro-Bolsonaro Accounts in Brazil
    Tags:
    censorship, Facebook, social media, gang, Gavin McInnes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse