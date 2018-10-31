State Dept Urges Saudi Coalition to End Strikes in Yemen's Populated Areas

The US State Department has called for an end to the strikes of the Saudi-led coalition in all populated areas of Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in the Yemeni conflict must cease all airstrikes in populated areas in the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release.

"[Saudi-led] Coalition air strikes must cease in all populated areas in Yemen," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

Pompeo is also calling for all parties involved in the conflict to begin talks in a third country under UN Special Envoy to Yemen Staffan de Mistura and for the implementation of a demilitarization zone in Yemen, the release said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis appeared to set a 30-day deadline for a ceasefire to occur in Yemen during comments at an event in Washington, DC, adding that all sides need to gather around a table, with a ceasefire in place and with a halt on air strike operations firmly in place.