Register
00:41 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Mueller

    MeToo Mueller? Radio Host Touts Claims Against Mueller, Counsel Wants FBI Probe

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Conservative radio talk show host Jack Burkman announced on Tuesday that he is going to reveal the identity of someone he says was a victim of sexual assault by US special counsel Robert Mueller before the end of the week. Mueller’s team said Tuesday they’ve referred what they call a scheme to make “false claims” against him to the FBI.

    "Thursday will be a sad, but hopefully, a very hopeful day. On Thursday, high noon at the Holiday Inn right here in Arlington, Virginia — right behind me — we will unveil the first of the sex assault victims of Robert Mueller," radio host Jack Burkman said Tuesday.

    But as Burkman made his revelation, a chorus of other Washington journalists said on Twitter that they had over the past few weeks been sent information about a scheme to discredit Mueller — a woman had contacted them saying she'd been offered significant sums of money to make allegations against the special counsel. Most of those writers dismissed the email as a hoax, but the Mueller team announced Tuesday that it had referred those reports to the FBI.

    "Mueller is a bad guy," said Burkman.

    "It turns out, as many of you know, Robert Mueller is a bad guy — not just because of what he does inside a courtroom, but because of what he does outside of a courtroom. Mueller has done bad things to a number of women — the first of whom is coming out this Thursday," he said.

    ​"She will unveil a very bad sexual assault… More to come. We've interviewed many; the investigation is ongoing. This isn't something I take any delight in. This is something I wish I didn't have to do; but my viewers and the American people need the truth."

    Critics write Burkman off as a conspiracy theorist, as he funded a private investigation into the murder of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in Washington in July 2016 by an unknown assailant. Some suspect Rich sent the scandalous DNC emails to WikiLeaks, though Rich's family has sued news outlets who report these claims (including Fox News and The Washington Times). Washington, DC, police say Rich was on the wrong end of a random robbery; some conservatives have suggested he was killed as part of a political conspiracy.

    Burkman also made waves when he offered a $25,000 cash bounty to FBI whistleblowers if they could shine a light on the bureau's alleged efforts to tamper with the presidential election. When arriving at the Key Bridge Marriott in Rossyln, Virginia, to pick up two stacks of printed emails concealed under a grey parking cone, Burkman's information pick-up went sour. As he lifted the cone to pick up the documents, he was shot in his thigh and buttocks, the Washington Post reported in March.

    Exdirector del FBI, Robert Mueller
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    ‘WRONG ANSWER’: Russian Firm Mocks Mueller’s ‘Mindbending, Intergalactic’ Charges Against Trolls

    US reporters including Scott Stedman, Yashar Ali, Marcy Wheeler and about two dozen others have reported receiving an email 13 days ago with the subject line "Urgent News Tip," according to a partial copy of the email viewed by Sputnik. The email was written by a woman who claimed that people had approached her offering to pay her $34,000 credit card debt and give her a check for $20,000. She said she had been approached by a political operative working for Burkman.

    Burkman's operative, she wrote, asked her to download the app Signal, which allows users to send encrypted text messages that disappear after a short period of time. The woman downloaded Signal and then received a call from Burkman's operative, who said, "I want you to make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller, and I want you to sign a sworn affidavit to that effect," according to the portion of the email viewed by Sputnik. The woman claimed to have worked as a paralegal at Pillsbury, Madison and Sutro in 1974, which was the same firm where Mueller got his first job out of law school.

    ​"When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the special counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation," a spokesperson for the special counsel's office told The Atlantic on Tuesday. (Reporting by The Atlantic's Natasha Bertrand has been central to propping up allegations of Russian interference in US elections and collusion between Russia and US President Donald Trump's campaign team, which Mueller's team is investigating. Bertrand was quick to publish a story on the special counsel's statement.)

    Civil liberties proponents contend Mueller does not need to be cast as a sexual abuser in order to have his integrity and reputation degraded. Civil liberties attorney Harvey Silverglate, once Mueller's undergraduate classmate, said last October that Mueller sought to entrap him — to trick him into committing a crime as a way to secure his prosecution — during a drug case in which they found themselves going head to head. "This experience made me realize that Mueller was capable of believing, at least preliminarily, any tale of criminal wrongdoing and acting upon it, despite the palpable bad character and obviously questionable motivations of his informants and witnesses. (The lesson was particularly vivid because Mueller and I overlapped at Princeton, he in the Class of 1966 and me graduating in 1964)," Silverglate recollected.

    Writing on Twitter, reporter Scott Stedman said he wasn't going to report the story about operatives allegedly offering money for allegations against Mueller, despite having received the initial email. "I found the woman to be unreliable, she wouldn't get on the phone, she wouldn't give me any other contact information. She did however give me the phone number of the intermediary who allegedly offered this money on behalf of Burkman," he wrote.

    Digital network
    CC0
    US Launches Cyber Campaign Against Foreign Trolls Ahead of Midterms

    "Based on information I am privy to, I believe false accusations will be spread about Mueller in order to discredit him and possibly the journalists who are preparing this story," Stedman said. Dozens of other reporters similarly declined to report the story, suspecting it to be a hoax.

    According to Stedman, the woman who wrote the emails to reporters was made up for Burkman to use as bait for duping the media. According to Burkman, the identity of the first accuser will be revealed Thursday.

    Mueller's final report on collusion between Trump and the Russian government has yet to be released publicly. It's expected that Mueller's report won't be released until after the midterm elections on November 6.

    Related:

    FBI to Investigate Alleged Scheme to Pay Women to Accuse Mueller - Spokesman
    Trump Says to 'Probably' Answer Some Mueller Questions as Part of Russia Probe
    Judge: Mueller Faces ‘Heavy Burden’ to Prove Criminality of Russian Troll Farm
    No Mueller Bombshells Likely Before US Midterm Elections - Report
    Special Counsel Mueller Suggests 6 Months Jail For Fmr. Trump Aide - Court Docs
    Tags:
    MeToo, Russiagate, sexual assault, Robert Mueller, Virginia, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse