Three Children Killed After Car Rams Into School Bus Stop in Indiana - Police

At least three children were struck and killed at a school bus stop in Indiana, local police reports.

Indiana State Police reported they were investigating a fatal crash in Fulton County. As law enforcement specified, the deadly accident claimed the lives of at least three children.

According to Fox News, the children were at a Tippecanoe Valley bus stop near State Road 25 when a vehicle struck them.

An official ISP News Release will be provided later today. Sgt. Slocum has been at the scene. https://t.co/KFtjuX8wNp — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 30, 2018

As WSBT-TV reported, the tragedy took place when a school bus was stopped and children were crossing the street from a mobile home park. The suspected perpetrator of the accident, a female pickup driver roughly 24 years old, remained on the scene, WSBT-TV specified. According to the media outlet, there are no preliminary reports about whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle… https://t.co/pR35gHWfYz — Tippecanoe Valley High School (@TVVikingFamily) October 30, 2018

No further details or possible reasons for the accident are available at the moment.