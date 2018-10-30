ACLU Calls Trump Plan to End Birthright Citizenship an Attempt to 'Sow Division'

"The president cannot erase the Constitution with an executive order, and the 14th Amendment's citizenship guarantee is clear. This is a transparent and blatantly unconstitutional attempt to sow division and fan the flames of anti-immigrant hatred in the days ahead of the midterms," Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said in the release.
Birthright citizenship is anchored in the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution adopted in 1868.
Trump has voiced his plan amid the caravan made up of thousands of Hondurans has crossed into Mexico on its way toward the US border, where the migrants hope to gain asylum.
