ACLU Calls Trump Plan to End Birthright Citizenship an Attempt to 'Sow Division'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump's reported plan to end birthright citizenship through an executive order is an unconstitutional attempt to stoke anti-immigrant hatred ahead of next week's Midterm elections, advocacy group the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The president cannot erase the Constitution with an executive order, and the 14th Amendment's citizenship guarantee is clear. This is a transparent and blatantly unconstitutional attempt to sow division and fan the flames of anti-immigrant hatred in the days ahead of the midterms," Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said in the release.

Caravan Migrants Reject Nieto's Offer to Stay in Mexico

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told Axios in an interview on HBO that he would sign an executive order that would put an end to the "ridiculous" practice of granting birthright citizenship in the United States.

Birthright citizenship is anchored in the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution adopted in 1868.

Trump has voiced his plan amid the caravan made up of thousands of Hondurans has crossed into Mexico on its way toward the US border, where the migrants hope to gain asylum.

