16:36 GMT +330 October 2018
    US Investigators Probe Indian Couple's Fatal Fall From Yosemite Cliff

    © Photo: Vishnu Viswanath/facebook
    US
    The tragedy took place on October 25, when a married couple from India living in the United States died after falling 800 feet in an area with steep terrain in California's Yosemite National Park. The couple maintained a website where they published stories about their travels to Paris, London, the Grand Canyon and Venice.

    A spokeswoman for Yosemite National Park said that investigators still do not know how 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy fell to their deaths last week from Taft Point, a scenic overlook located 3,500 feet above Yosemite Valley.

    "We still don't have any clear idea exactly what happened. We are still trying to piece it together," Jamie Richards was quoted by the Mercury News as saying.

    READ MORE: Utah Tourist Falls to Death Taking Selfie on Australian Cliff (PHOTOS)

    Her remarks came after park rangers recovered the bodies of Viswanath and Moorthy from about 800 feet below Taft Point, where visitors are able to walk to the edge of a granite ledge which has no railing.

    Yosemite National Park officials said that the couple were both born in India, but lived and worked in the United States. They recently moved from New York after Viswanath began to work as a systems engineer at Cisco in San Jose, California.

    The two maintained a travel website called "Holidays and Happily Ever Afters," describing themselves as a "dream doer duo."

    READ MORE: Is Nessie Back? Tourist Believes She Took PHOTO of Legendary Monster

    Ironically, in a post the couple made last year on their Instagram account, Moorthy warned of the dangers related to people trying to take scenic photos from high places for their social media accounts.

    "A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL?? Is our life just worth one photo?" she noted.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES??? 😛… Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo?… When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦‍♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post…. Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨… Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚‍♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎… PS — Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight

    Публикация от TravelCreatives❤️Minaxi+Vishnu (@holidaysandhappilyeverafters) 28 Мар 2018 в 8:45 PDT

    In a separate Instagram post, Moorthy urged travel enthusiast to "be careful standing at the edge of canyons/mountains/high rise buildings." She referred to the wind gusts, which she said "are extremely dangerous and your adrenaline rage is not worth your life."

    Before the couple married in 2014, they graduated with degrees in computer science and engineering from the College of Engineering in South India.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
