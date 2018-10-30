Two US-Bound Migrants Detained in Mexico for Armed Attack on Policemen

According to the statement, published on the ministry's official website, the attack took place in the border town of Frontera Hidalgo in the southwestern Mexican state of Chiapas, which borders on Guatemala.
"Fortunately, their weapons failed to fire and they did not get to wound any member of the Federal Police," the ministry said, adding that the assailants, aged 17 and 22, were detained, while the police also seized a Glock pistol.
Meanwhile, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said on Monday that the CBP was tracking a second caravan of about 3,000 asylum-seekers on the Guatemala-Mexico border. The US Department of Defense announced that the United States would deploy over 5,200 soldiers to the country's southwestern border with Mexico to bar thousands of illegal migrants from entering the country.
