Register
10:09 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with workers on Cutting the Red Tape, Unleashing Economic Freedom in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2018

    Mike Pence Roasted for Inviting "Christian" Rabbi to Pray for Synagogue Victims

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The well-intentioned US Vice President Mike Pence wanted to offer a prayer for victims of what has been called the deadliest-ever attack on Jewish worshippers in the United States, but found himself at the center of a massive firestorm after a Messianic rabbi invoked "Jesus the Messiah" in his speech.

    At Monday's campaign stop in Michigan, Mike Pence invited Loren Jacobs, the senior rabbi and founder of the Messianic congregation Shema Yisrael, on stage to mourn the 11 worshippers killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

    "God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob, God and Father of my Lord and Savior Yeshua, Jesus the Messiah, and my God and Father too," Jacobs opened his prayer, much to the outrage of mainstream Jews who don't consider Jesus the messiah.

    Loren Jacobs's Shema Yisrael (Hear, O Israel) is a Messianic synagogue that follows Jewish laws but accepts the authenticity of the New Testament and embraces Jesus as the messiah.

    Messianic Jews are largely ostracized by mainstream Jewish religious movements and by Israel, and aren't recognized by the Chief Rabbinate, the supreme religious authority in Israel. According to a 1989 Israeli Supreme Court case, a Messianic Jew is considered a member of another religion, and thus is not eligible for Aliyah (return to Israel).

    Despite Jacobs praying in his address for "unity and peace" instead of alienation, his invocation of Jesus Christ has sparked outrage among Jews on social media, with some accusing the US Vice President of "Christian supremacy."

    An aide to Mike Pence later explained that the VP didn't know the controversial rabbi, who was invited to the rally by GOP congressional candidate Lena Epstein.

    Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS / Cathal McNaughton
    Pittsburgh Shooting Suspect Claimed 'Jews Committing Genocide' - Attorney

    On Saturday, Robert Bowers, 46, opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, killing 11 people and leaving another six injured. The gunman was subdued by police while attempting to leave the building after being injured in a shootout. According to media reports, he chased people from the main hall into the synagogue's basement, armed with a rifle and three handguns.

    Bowers has been charged with 29 federal counts, including 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder, and, according to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, will most likely face the death penalty. He appeared in federal court on Monday and acknowledged the charges; the next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

    Related:

    Iranian Foreign Minister Condemns Attack on Synagogue in US City of Pittsburgh
    Eiffel Tower Goes Dark in Support of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims
    Russian Embassy Condemns Shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue
    WATCH Law Enforcement Give Update on Deadly Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack
    Gab Suspects 'Collusion by Tech Giants' Amid Shutdown After Pittsburgh Attack
    Tags:
    messianism, prayer, rabbi, Pittsburgh shooting, Loren Jacobs, Mike Pence, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse