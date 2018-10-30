Trump Says to 'Probably' Answer Some Mueller Questions as Part of Russia Probe

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he would mostly likely answer some of Robert Mueller's questions as part of the "Russia probe."
"It's ridiculous that I have to do anything because we didn't do anything but we will probably do something. Yes, we will respond to some questions," Trump said during the interview.
Trump has indicated in the past he was willing to sit down for an interview with Mueller, but the agreement to schedule a questioning session has not been achieved so far.
Mueller has been leading the Russia probe for over a year after the US intelligence community claimed that Moscow attempted to sway the 2016 election in favor of Trump. Both the White House and the Kremlin have denied allegations of collusion during the 2016 campaign.
