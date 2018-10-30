Pompeo Might Meet North Korean Counterpart Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might meet his North Korean counterpart in the United States next week as the two sides are preparing for a new top-level summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, media reported Monday, citing a South Korean diplomatic source.

Earlier in October, Pompeo announced his plans to meet his North Korean counterpart by the end of the month.

"At the time of Secretary Pompeo's remarks, (the meeting) was being planned for the end of October, but I understand that it was delayed by a couple days due to circumstances on the U.S. side… The location will probably be the U.S. East Coast," the source said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The source noted that the North Korean part would be likely represented by Kim's top aide, Kim Yong-chol.

© AP Photo / White House After Meeting Kim, Pompeo Says Now Sees Path to Denuclearized North Korea

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved since the beginning of this year, with North Korean leader and South Korean President Moon Jae-in having held several meetings. In June, Kim also reached an agreement with Trump, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.

On October 7, Pompeo visited North Korea where he met Kim and discussed organization of the second top-level US-North Korean summit. According to the Asahi newspaper, the summit could be held in mid-November in Europe.