03:57 GMT +330 October 2018
    US President Donald Trump, then candidate Donald Trump, wears a Make America Great Again hat at a rally in Arizona.

    Trump to Hold 11 Campaign Rallies Ahead of 2018 Midterm Elections

    © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
    US
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will appear at eleven "Make America Great Again" rallies in eight US states in the six final days ahead of the 2018 midterm election, a White House official told reporters.

    "In the final six days, the president will have 11 rallies around the United States," the official said on Monday.

    On Wednesday, Trump will campaign for Republican candidates in Fort Myers, Florida and the next day he will head to Missouri. The president is set to hold rallies in Huntington, West Virginia and Indianapolis, Indiana on November 2 and return to Florida and Montana the day after.

    Central American migrants walk along the highway near the border with Guatemala, as they continue their journey trying to reach the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico October 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Caravan on US Border Ahead of Midterms: What is Known so Far
    The two-states in one day rally program is set for November 4, when Trump will address voters in Georgia and Tennessee. He will finish the marathon on November 5 in the states of Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri.

    READ MORE: US Launches Cyber Campaign Against Foreign Trolls Ahead of Midterms

    The official said with 11 rallies remaining, Trump will have a total of 30 campaign events since Labor Day.

    The 2018 midterm elections will be held on November 6. The outcome will determine whether the Republican Party maintains control of Congress. The midterms are also often seen as a referendum on the president’s performance.

    Tags:
    Make America Great Again, midterm elections, rally, Donald Trump, United States
