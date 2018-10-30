Trump to Hold 11 Campaign Rallies Ahead of 2018 Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will appear at eleven "Make America Great Again" rallies in eight US states in the six final days ahead of the 2018 midterm election, a White House official told reporters.

"In the final six days, the president will have 11 rallies around the United States," the official said on Monday.

On Wednesday, Trump will campaign for Republican candidates in Fort Myers, Florida and the next day he will head to Missouri. The president is set to hold rallies in Huntington, West Virginia and Indianapolis, Indiana on November 2 and return to Florida and Montana the day after.

© REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino Caravan on US Border Ahead of Midterms: What is Known so Far

The two-states in one day rally program is set for November 4, when Trump will address voters in Georgia and Tennessee. He will finish the marathon on November 5 in the states of Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri.

READ MORE: US Launches Cyber Campaign Against Foreign Trolls Ahead of Midterms

The official said with 11 rallies remaining, Trump will have a total of 30 campaign events since Labor Day.

The 2018 midterm elections will be held on November 6. The outcome will determine whether the Republican Party maintains control of Congress. The midterms are also often seen as a referendum on the president’s performance.