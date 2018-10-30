Florida UFO Sighting Turns Out to Be Parachute Practice Session (VIDEOS)

Parachuters testing out their skills ahead of a college football game left locals in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday in a state of confusion, with many thinking they'd witnessed a UFO making an appearance.

Videos uploaded to Twitter Friday by netizens show a mysterious ball of light zigzagging through the Florida sky before completely disappearing from view.

The Tallahassee Soccer Club's Twitter account captured the brief moments before the then-unidentified flying object suddenly vanishes. The tweet, which included multiple gasping emoji faces, was captioned, "UFO sightings in Tallahassee."

​"You can see an airplane next to it," one person can be heard telling another individual, who is trying to decipher the mystery that's landed on their laps.

"Right, that's what I'm saying," another person says. "And then it pushes off and goes back to the airport. Watch."

​Though website Mutual UFO Network did receive a report of a UFO observation from Jacksonville, Florida, the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper squashed those alien speculations with the quickness a few hours later.

It wasn't aliens trying to touch down on planet Earth. In fact, it was just parachuters practicing ahead of the Saturday football game between Florida State University and Clemson University, according to the outlet, which cited FSU officials.

