WATCH: Pastor Interrupts US Attorney General’s Speech With Bible Verse

A Methodist Church pastor was removed from the Boston Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society after calling on US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to repent.

Sessions was interrupted during his talk on the migrant crisis and religious freedom, according to video footage released by ABC News.

“I was hungry and you did not feed me. I was a stranger and you did not welcome me. I was naked and you did not clothe me. I was a stranger and you did not welcome me,” the pastor recited, quoting a Bible verse and interrupting Sessions in the middle of his speech.

“Brother Jeff, as a fellow United Methodist I call upon you to repent, to care for those in need, to remember that when you do not care for others, you are wounding the body of Christ,” he added.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is repeatedly being interrupted during his remarks at an event in Boston. A pastor stood up and was yelling at the AG. Poor feed but it appears he’s been removed. — Emily Rau (@emilyrau) 29 октября 2018 г.

Sessions responded immediately, calling the interruption an attack, yet outlining his duty and responsibility to enforce US law.

“Thank you for those remarks and attack, but I would just tell you we do our best every day to fulfill my responsibility to enforce the laws of the United States,” he said.

The pastor was asked to leave; however, another protestor accused Sessions of being “hypocritical” for removing the pastor from the chapter after a speech on religious freedom. He was also removed from the event.

“You are escorting me out for exercising my religious freedoms. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s very hypocritical for this group of people to be wanting to protect religious freedoms while you are escorting me out," the person said.

Sessions responded that there is nothing immoral about enforcing state laws. “I don't believe there's anything in my theology that says a secular nation-state cannot have lawful laws to control immigration in this country. That’s what we’re talking about,” he said, adding that it’s “not immoral, not indecent and not unkind to state what your laws are and then set about to enforce them.”