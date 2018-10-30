Register
00:46 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Customs and Border Patrol agent keeps watch at a checkpoint station.

    Veteran US Border Patrol Agent Charged with Smuggling 90 Pounds of Cocaine

    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A 10-year veteran of the US Border Patrol has been arrested on drug smuggling charges. The FBI says Ramon Antonio Monreal Rodriguez handed over $650,000 in exchange for 90 pounds of cocaine while on duty this year.

    Monreal is accused of conspiring with others to traffic drugs in Tucson, Arizona, and on the Tohono O'odham Reservation.

    On September 18 in the early morning, Monreal took cocaine from smugglers at a border crossing into Mexico used by indigenous people on the reservation. He allegedly coughed up $334,000 for an initial portion of the cocaine, which he kept in his agency vehicle for the rest of his shift before giving it to another smuggler.

    Less than week later, Monreal handed off another $317,000.

    Monreal was paid with six pounds of drugs and another $66,000 in cash. The street value of the 90 pounds of cocaine is more than $7 million. 

    A US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agent pears out of the open door of a helicopter during a patrol flight near the Texas-Mexico border.
    © AP Photo / Eric Gay
    Border Patrol Agent Kills Undocumented Immigrant in Texas

    The agent resigned on September 25 prior to being arrested or charged with smuggling — but not before being arrested by the FBI in a different case, one in which he is accused of hiring two men to help him buy guns in Tucson.

    He was released from jail on October 23 after the firearms arrest but was picked up later in the day on the smuggling charges. Two days later, US Magistrate Judge D. Thomas Ferraro ordered Monreal held without bail.

    According to court records cited by Tucson.com, Monreal tried to have a corrections officer at a federal prison roughed up because he was dating Monreal's ex-girlfriend. He also asked a drug trafficker to make his ex "disappear." The trafficker apparently told him to wait a year before he would do it.

    Related:

    Trump Alerts Border Patrol, Military That Migrant Caravan is National Emergency
    US Court Allows First Amendment Suit Against Border Patrol Over Camera Seizure
    Bavarian Police to Patrol German Border Preventing Illegal Migration - Ministry
    US Border Patrol Agents Hit With Rocks While Helping Mexican Pregnant Woman
    US Border Patrol Harassing Fishing Boats Near Disputed US-Canadian Zone
    US Border Patrol Reportedly Stops, Boards Canadian Vessels Near Disputed Island
    Tags:
    Mexico Border, smuggling, Drug war, Border Patrol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse