US Mail Bombing Suspect Held Without Bail, Back in Court Friday

Cesar Sayoc Jr, the suspect detained in relation to a string of mailed IED devices, will be held without bail, it was determined at his Monday hearing in Florida. Sayoc Jr.'s detention and removal hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

The latest development comes hours after FBI officials discovered yet another suspicious package in Atlanta, Georgia, with the intended recipient being CNN. It has also been reported that Sayoc Jr. had a list of more than 100 people that he intended to target.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Sayoc Jr., who sat by himself at the back of the jury box, spoke just a few words when responding to US Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres. "Sayoc looked calm, almost relaxed," the report states.

Last week, after reports surfaced that law enforcement officials had arrested Sayoc Jr., US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Friday that the Florida resident had been charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.