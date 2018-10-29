Pittsburg Synagogue Shooting Suspect Acknowledges Charges in Court

Robert Bowers, the 46-year old suspect in Saturday's deadly shooting in Pittsburgh has arrived at the court on Monday in a wheelchair. He signed the papers connected with the charges against him and acknowledged he understood those charges.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday, when the federal government would present evidence that Bowers gunned down 11 and injured six others due to their religious beliefs, US Attorney Scott Brady told reporters.
